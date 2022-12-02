Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUYTY. Barclays reduced their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €25.00 ($25.77) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €21.00 ($21.65) to €23.30 ($24.02) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Get Etn. Fr. Colruyt alerts:

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Trading Down 4.4 %

CUYTY opened at $6.45 on Friday. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company operates CNG and hydrogen filling stations; provides printing and document management solutions; and develops, constructs, operates, and finances wind energy projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.