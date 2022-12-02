Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Bought by Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 711,634 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for about 6.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC owned about 2.21% of Everbridge worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,432. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.97. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,261 shares of company stock worth $242,517. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.