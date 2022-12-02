Everdome Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.73 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

