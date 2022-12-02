Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 26% against the US dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $187.80 million and approximately $836,673.25 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,067.40 or 0.06299243 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.06 or 0.00507118 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,234.55 or 0.30844331 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.