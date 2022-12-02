Exos Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Gores Technology Partners II accounts for 2.4% of Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exos Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Gores Technology Partners II worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gores Technology Partners II by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Gores Technology Partners II by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Gores Technology Partners II Stock Up 0.1 %

GTPB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.99. 26,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.84. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Gores Technology Partners II Company Profile

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was inception in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

