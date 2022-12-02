Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Down 4.6%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.83. 7,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 590,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.26.

In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Expensify in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Expensify by 137.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Expensify during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

