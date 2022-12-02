Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $160.05 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.78 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

