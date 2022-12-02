FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises approximately 1.3% of Echo Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of FactSet Research Systems worth $144,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of FDS stock opened at $472.16 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total value of $1,159,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,650 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.38.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

