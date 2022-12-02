Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 466927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

FTCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

