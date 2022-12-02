Fei USD Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $904,317.87 (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Fei USD has a total market cap of $421.01 million and $904,317.87 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005821 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010530 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00040873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00245665 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98880394 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,625,093.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

