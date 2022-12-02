Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £129.93 ($155.43).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($149.54) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,960 ($119.15) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($136.38) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

FERG opened at GBX 9,516 ($113.84) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £19.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,219.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9,702.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9,685.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,602 ($102.91) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($163.18).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In other news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($112.76), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($571,716.95).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

