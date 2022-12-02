Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.14 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $47.14 million and $5.50 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00076857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060305 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00024849 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

