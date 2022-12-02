FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 317,735 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,735 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $17,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.01. 64,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,029,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

