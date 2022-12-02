FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 71,757 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.5% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $407.29. The stock had a trading volume of 159,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,323,501. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.32.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

