Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fibra Danhos Price Performance

Shares of GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

