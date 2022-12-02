Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Shares of GRFFF remained flat at $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Fibra Danhos has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
