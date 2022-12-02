Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.43 and last traded at $42.43. Approximately 73 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 59.78% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

