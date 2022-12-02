Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 199,403 shares of company stock worth $18,149,160 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $72.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.