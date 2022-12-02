FidoMeta 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.73 (FMC)

FidoMeta (FMC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the dollar. One FidoMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.11 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FidoMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.51 or 0.06296796 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00510461 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.95 or 0.31046488 BTC.

FidoMeta Token Profile

FidoMeta was first traded on March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

Buying and Selling FidoMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.01274073 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FidoMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FidoMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.