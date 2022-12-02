Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FLMNF remained flat at $30.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $54.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLMNF shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €41.00 ($42.27) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from €30.00 ($30.93) to €27.00 ($27.84) in a research note on Monday.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.
Featured Stories
