FIFTHDELTA Ltd Has $168.06 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,638 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,900 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 11.1% of FIFTHDELTA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FIFTHDELTA Ltd owned about 0.12% of QUALCOMM worth $168,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $867,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,019. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

