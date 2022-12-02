Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $4.57 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 2nd. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $4.57 or 0.00026852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a market cap of $1.51 billion and approximately $134.19 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 330,400,538 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

