Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 41,859 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 808,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 11.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $31,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $43.43. 4,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,844. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.37.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

