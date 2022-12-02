Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,797. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.