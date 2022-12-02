Financial Review: Virgin Orbit (VORB) & Its Peers

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Virgin Orbit to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit -546.24% -128.75% -64.94% Virgin Orbit Competitors -280.20% -7.26% -5.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 493 570 19 2.46

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Virgin Orbit and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 388.10%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 9.56%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.00 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 17.11

Virgin Orbit’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Virgin Orbit rivals beat Virgin Orbit on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

