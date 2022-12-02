First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FQVLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Rowe lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $37.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.19.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.