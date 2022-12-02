First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,984. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

