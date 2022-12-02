First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,500 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the October 31st total of 180,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,984. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $32.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB)
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.