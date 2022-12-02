First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Down 57.7% in November

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the October 31st total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,485,000 after acquiring an additional 999,654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,446,000 after acquiring an additional 728,892 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 437,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,288 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SDVY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

