First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,173 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 88,906 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $341,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 199,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

