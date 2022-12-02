FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

FirstService Trading Up 1.5 %

TSE:FSV traded up C$2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$176.80. 126,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,998. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$167.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$164.38. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$145.76 and a twelve month high of C$253.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.53.

Get FirstService alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised FirstService to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$148.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.