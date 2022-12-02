Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.93-$3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Five Below also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.55-$4.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. Five Below has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Five Below by 54.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.