Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Gap Up to $27.72

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $29.70. Five Star Bancorp shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 21 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $503.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.82.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.96 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 38.89% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,967,000 after acquiring an additional 419,779 shares during the period. Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

