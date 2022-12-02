Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,208,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Flowers Foods comprises approximately 46.4% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.70% of Flowers Foods worth $373,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $30.13. 3,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,860. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $30.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

