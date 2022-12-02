Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.
Fluor Stock Up 0.4 %
FLR stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.41.
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
