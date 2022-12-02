Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their target price on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.29.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Stock Up 0.4 %

FLR stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Fluor has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.41). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fluor by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 91.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the third quarter valued at $73,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.