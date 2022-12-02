Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Trading Down 3.5%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.50. 893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.49.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

