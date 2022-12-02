Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.92 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 102,147 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVHI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $755,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.