Franklin Street Properties (FSP) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) is one of 330 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Franklin Street Properties to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.
Dividends
Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Franklin Street Properties pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Volatility & Risk
Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties’ competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Street Properties and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Franklin Street Properties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Franklin Street Properties Competitors
|2124
|11664
|13225
|295
|2.43
As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Franklin Street Properties’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franklin Street Properties has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Franklin Street Properties
|$209.36 million
|$92.72 million
|3.77
|Franklin Street Properties Competitors
|$788.69 million
|$171.63 million
|16.99
Franklin Street Properties’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Franklin Street Properties and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Franklin Street Properties
|49.20%
|10.72%
|6.24%
|Franklin Street Properties Competitors
|16.48%
|-73.74%
|2.49%
Summary
Franklin Street Properties competitors beat Franklin Street Properties on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
About Franklin Street Properties
Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.
