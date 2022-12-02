Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,817 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 616,055 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 231,913 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 8,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. TheStreet cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

