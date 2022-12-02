FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.78 and last traded at $18.78. Approximately 22,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 45,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:QJUN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

