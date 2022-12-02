Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Shares Up 0.6%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.71. 5,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 64,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €42.00 ($43.30) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Featured Stories

