Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Position Raised by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744,951 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 5.2% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $116,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,972,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 8,771,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.14. 590,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,237,346. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of -0.09.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

