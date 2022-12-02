Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 95,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 59,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines to C$1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fury Gold Mines Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 6.99.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

Featured Articles

