G999 Price Reaches $0.0017 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,026.82 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00077636 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00024822 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000270 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

