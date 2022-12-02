G999 Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,560.68 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 1st. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,560.68 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00076192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00060499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000384 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00024313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000277 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

