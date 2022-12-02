Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.