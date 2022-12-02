Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Gaia by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

