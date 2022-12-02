Gala (GALA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64.46 Million

Gala (GALA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Gala token can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $172.50 million and approximately $64.46 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official website is gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

