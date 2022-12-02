Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.39

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.39 and traded as low as $0.36. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 54,350 shares trading hands.

Galantas Gold Stock Up 9.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39.

About Galantas Gold

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.

