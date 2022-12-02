Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance

GAXY stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 95,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,913. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.

Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile

Featured Stories

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc manufactures and distributes interactive learning technology hardware and software that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a collaborative instructional environment in the United States. The company's products include G2 slim interactive flat panel display (IFPD), including interactive panel control and learning software, integrated PC for IFPD, mobile carts, mounts, and accessories for IFPD; G2 communicator bells, paging, and intercom products; G2 secure products, such as visual alerts, door hardening and device monitoring products, and chat access with first responders; and classroom audio amplification solutions comprising amplifiers, door hardening monitoring products, student microphones, call switches, and assisted listening devices, as well as various other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices.

