Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAXY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the October 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Next Generation Stock Performance
GAXY stock remained flat at $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday. 95,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,913. Galaxy Next Generation has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15.
Galaxy Next Generation Company Profile
