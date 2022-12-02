Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Brandon John Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance
NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02.
Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gaming and Leisure Properties
GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.
Further Reading
