Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) COO Brandon John Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading

