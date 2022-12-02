GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.30.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE GPS opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07 and a beta of 1.80.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,008.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $124,418.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GAP by 12.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in GAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 14.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 58.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in GAP by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

