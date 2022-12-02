Gas 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.10 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Gas has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $2.22 or 0.00013056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gas has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.55 or 0.06258260 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00509957 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000250 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,271.30 or 0.31017990 BTC.
Gas Token Profile
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
